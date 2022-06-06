What to know ahead of California's primary election Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tomorrow, Californian’s will vote for leaders in local and state offices. Everything from county supervisors to our representatives in Congress.

As you prepare to make those decisions, here's some reminders to keep in mind before you head to the polls.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

If you haven’t registered to vote, the deadline to register online was May 23rd, so you’ll need complete a same-day voter registration and request your ballot here at the elections office or at your polling location Tuesday.

If you’ve already received your ballot, make sure to use a black or blue ink pen to fill it out. Once you do, you can send it in via mail or drop it off at one of the county’s drop boxes. You can also return it to your polling location in person.

Now if you’ve received a ballot and you’re voting by mail you can mail it to the Kern County Elections Office as long as it is postmarked no later than Tuesday and is received 3 days following the election you can also return the ballot in person on election day.

If you are voting in person, once you arrive you will check in and sign you name in the county’s electronic poll book official register. You’ll be given receipt which you’ll then give to the clerk who will provide you with your ballot.