California gun control law moves forward, targets ghost guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Efforts to make it easier to sue gun manufacturers are moving forward in California. Assembly Bill 15-94 cleared its first committee Tuesday.

The bill, backed by Governor Gavin Newsom would skirt federal law to allow private citizens to sue anyone who makes, distributes, or transports guns if those guns are used to harm someone. The bill also targets people who sell parts that can be used to make ghost guns.

Ghost guns are firearms that are assembled at home by individual buyers.

Supporters of the bill say they're also intentionally marketed as 'unregulated and untraceable.' Opponents of the bill say it would be used to drive gun manufacturers out of business.