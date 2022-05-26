California Senator Alex Padilla delivers emotional plea on Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Thursday California Senator Alex Padilla delivered an emotional plea during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, highlighting commonsense gun legislation in the country.

"From Buffalo, New York, to Laguna Woods, California, and now Uvalde, Texas. The gun violence in our communities, that our communities are experiencing, is simply, simply unacceptable. I've spoken nonstop since yesterday's tragedy, not just as a senator, but Mr. Chair, as you know, as a father of three young school-aged children. This shouldn't have to be the case, and in the last two weeks we have experienced at least 22 mass shootings across the country. No other developed country has to deal with this, but we do."

When referring to the suggestion of arming teachers on school grounds, Padilla said "if more guns were the answer, the United States would be the safest nation in the world. But it's not the case."

23ABC In-Depth

23ABC In-Depth: Poll Responses in Stricter Gun Laws

On the heels of another mass shooting that has scarred this country. 23ABC is taking an in-depth look at recent poll responses regarding the topic of gun laws.

In a poll issued by Politico, a combined 59-percent of voters agreed that stricter gun laws are necessary. That response was comprised of 83-percent Democrats and 37-perecnt Republicans.

Additionally, 41-percent of poll-takers believed that the push for stricter gun laws was very important. Only 19-percent said that these laws are not important at all.

Next, 54-percent of Democrats said that stricter gun laws were the most effective tool in combatting gun violence, while only 17-percent of Republicans felt the same way.

The poll was conducted among 2,005 registered voters between May 20th and 22nd, prior to the shooting in Uvalde.