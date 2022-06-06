Lawmaker plans to introduce assault weapons tax

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — A lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that might not need any Republican support to pass.

Democratic Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) wants to introduce a bill that places a 1,000-percent tax on assault-style weapons.

The tax would impact manufacturers, producers, and importers but would exempt law enforcement and the military.

Gun control legislation would require 60 votes to pass the Senate but a tax can be passed through budget reconciliation and would need just 50 votes.