Watch
NewsGun Violence

Actions

Lawmaker plans to introduce assault weapons tax

Democratic Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) wants to introduce a bill that places a 1,000-percent tax on assault-style weapons.
California Assault Weapons
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 14:57:09-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — A lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that might not need any Republican support to pass.

Democratic Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) wants to introduce a bill that places a 1,000-percent tax on assault-style weapons.

The tax would impact manufacturers, producers, and importers but would exempt law enforcement and the military.

Gun control legislation would require 60 votes to pass the Senate but a tax can be passed through budget reconciliation and would need just 50 votes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!