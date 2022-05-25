Number of school shootings on the rise

(KERO) — The number of school shootings this year is on the rise. 23ABC took an in-depth look at a report from Education Week, a news database on educational matters who has been tracking school shootings since 2018.

According to Education Week, there have been 27 school shootings this year. That is including the one Tuesday in Texas.

"School shootings—though relatively rare—have forced a generation of students to grow up practicing active-shooter drills and other chilling exercises designed to prepare them for in-school violence. The incidents have turned scores of parents and students into high-profile activists, many pushing for gun control and more robust mental health supports for troubled students, or, for others, campaigning to put more police in schools and arming teachers and other school staff."

The report also says there have been 118 school shootings since 2018 when Education Week began tracking the shootings.

The highest number of shootings - 34 - occurred last year.

There were 10 shootings in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.