Ohio city offering free locks to promote gun safety

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (KERO) — Some states are expanding access to firearms while partnering up with local police and community leaders to promote gun safety.

Ohio is the most recent state to implement a new law that allows anyone to carry a concealed weapon without training classes or background checks. So one Ohio city council decided to partner with law enforcement to come up with new ways to curb gun violence starting with gun locks.

The Lakewood City Council and police are providing free gun locks to anyone in the area who wants one. Those locks can be placed on guns that aren't actively being used preventing them from going off accidentally or being fired if stolen.

"It’s my hope that these gun locks are put to good use and they keep firearms safer in people’s residences," said Lakewood Police Department Captain Gary Stone.

"Just think if, for a few dollars, you can prevent an accidental death of a child in the home or a suicide of somebody who's going through emotional or mental crisis, or even worse than that, somebody who's going to take a weapon to a public place, that's a no brainer," added Lakewood Councilman Tom Bullock.

The Lakewood Police Department and city council hope that their program will not only reduce gun-related deaths but inspire other cities to promote safety measures too.