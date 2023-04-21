Watch Now
National Drug Take Back Day happening April 22

Collection sites open across Kern County 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you have unused medications laying around, you can anonymously drop them off at various collection sites around town. National Drug Take Back Day is happening April 22.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 09:22:49-04

(KERO-TV) — If you have any leftover, unneeded medications laying around, April 22 is National Drug Take Back Day.

It’s an annual campaign put on by the DEA in an effort to fight the drug overdose epidemic.

On its website, the agency says Drug Take Back Day helps prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction. It also ensures the drugs don’t get lost or stolen.

The last National Drug Take Back Day was in October 2022. There were nearly 5,000 collection sites and over 647,000 pounds of drugs were collected.

Here in Kern County, there are multiple collection sites open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow:

  • The Bakersfield Police Department will be at the Kaiser Permanente parking lot on Stockdale Highway
  • The Kern County Sheriff’s Office
  • The Bear Valley Police Department
  • The Tehachapi Police Department
  • The Kern County Sheriff's Office Mojave Substation

All drop offs remain anonymous.
To learn more about substance abuse treatment, click here.

