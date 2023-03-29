New study urges younger people to be aware of colon cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to a new study from the American Cancer Society, the proportion of cases among those younger than 55 increased from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019.

While it’s recommended that anyone 45 years or older get regularly screened, Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center Medical Director Doctor Ravi Patel said it’s crucial that younger people get screened too if they have symptoms.

"Guidelines for screening are at the age of 45, however, if you have symptoms, the guidelines don’t apply," he said. "One of the common things that happens, and we see it, is that younger people have blood in their stools off and on, but they think, 'Well, it happens and it's going to stop,' [and] unfortunately, it doesn’t," he said.

The American Cancer Society predicts in 2023, about 153,020 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer and 52,550 will die from it. 19,550 cases and 3,750 deaths will be in people younger than 50.

Dr. Patel said a big factor is diet. Eating lots of fast food and red meat can change the bacterial flora in your gastrointestinal tract.

The good thing is, you change it for the better by eating more fruits and veggies, and cooking whole foods at home.

Also, there are new treatments available.

"Detecting it early is very good. The genetic understanding of the cancer is also making a huge difference in treating [it]," said Dr. Patel. "Also, new kinds of drugs, fortunately, are becoming available."

He said to visit your primary physician if you think you need a colonoscopy, regardless of your age.

For a full list of symptoms to look out for, click here.