Public Health Department has tips for celebrating Halloween during the pandemic

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Halloween is back in full swing this year even as the pandemic continues.

Kern County Public Health’s Michelle Corson says trick-or-treating is actually an encouraged way to celebrate because it’s mostly outdoors.

"As compared to, you know, gathering with a bunch of people indoors, that would be considered a more risky and unsafe environment," said Corson.

Still, Corson said it’s best to keep your trick-or-treating groups small and if you are going up to people’s doors for candy, wear face masks for extra protection.

You can also put your candy outside your house to avoid face-to-face contact.

“There’s even some fun things I’ve seen and heard where you can build some kind of way to slide the candy down if you’re a little bit more inventive, so you slide it down so the trick-or-treaters [can] pick it up," said Corson.

Social distancing and washing hands remain a great way to protect yourself too, especially for younger kids who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated yet.

Corson said as long as we’re doing our part to stay safe and healthy, Halloween is a go once again.

“Going outdoors and enjoying Halloween can definitely be a safe activity this year," said Corson.