SPONSORED CONTENT — If you're a smoker, quitting smoking is something that a lot of people want to do, but it's hard to defeat that habit alone. Dr. Munnainathan from Omni family Health explains the risk factors of smoking. He divides the health risks of smoking into two types: short-term and long-term.

Dr. Munnainathan also explains the dangers of second-hand smoke, as well as vaping. He then explains what it takes to quit smoking and how it all boils down to a lifestyle change.

Your Health Matters: The Dangers of Smoking and How You Can Quit

Omni Family Health

Facebook