SPONSORED CONTENT — If you're a smoker, quitting smoking is something that a lot of people want to do, but it's hard to defeat that habit alone. Dr. Munnainathan from Omni family Health explains the risk factors of smoking. He divides the health risks of smoking into two types: short-term and long-term.
Dr. Munnainathan also explains the dangers of second-hand smoke, as well as vaping. He then explains what it takes to quit smoking and how it all boils down to a lifestyle change.
Your Health Matters: The Dangers of Smoking and How You Can Quit
- 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 1022 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 4900 California Avenue Suite 100B, Bakersfield
- 2811 H Street, Bakersfield
- 4131 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
- 210 N. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield
- 525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
- 4600 Panama Lane Suite 102B, Bakersfield
- 3409 Calloway Drive Building 300, Bakersfield
- 1701 Stine Road, Bakersfield
- 4151 Mexicali Drive, Bakersfield
- 1451 White Lane, Bakersfield
- 277 E. Front Street, Buttonwillow
- 912 Fremont Street, Delano
- 1215 Jefferson Street, Delano
- 1001 Main Street, Delano
- 21138 Paso Robles Highway, Lost Hills
- 1133 N. Chelsea Street, Ridgecrest
- 655 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 659 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 320 James Street, Shafter
- 1100 4th Street, Taft
- 161 N. Mill Street, Tehachapi
- 2101 7th Street, Wasco