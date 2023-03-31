The importance of heart health and learning CPR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to the CDC, over 44% of women in the United States have some form of heart disease.

It’s the leading cause of death for women in the U.S., and the American Heart Association in Kern County is hoping to bring more awareness to those facts.

Its annual Go Red for Women health expo, luncheon and fashion show is happening Friday with more than 300 people expected to attend.

The goal is to raise awareness and money for the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Steve Matejka is the chair for this year’s event. As a husband, a father to a daughter, and a co-worker of many women, he wants everyone to know just how important this cause is.

"I hope that this event helps lead change. That people will become more aware that heart disease for women is real and that if an event should [happen], people will jump in and give hands-only CPR," he said. "In addition to that, people will continually give funds to the American Heart Association who is out there doing research, giving money to hospitals, giving money to schools,” he said.

This year’s theme is “Be the Beat," featuring tools and information on becoming more educated about CPR.

"The majority of cardiac arrests happen in the home and so by learning hands-only CPR, you are more than likely to be saving a family member versus a stranger, and so we encourage at least one family member in every home to learn hands-only CPR and that will also make a difference,” said Matejka.

The event is sold out but that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from it or help. Visit the Go Red for Women website to learn about the warning signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke.

Through their website, you can also donate to, or learn more about, their cause.