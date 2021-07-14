Bakersfield Downtown Business Association pushes for an anti-camping ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, an ordinance that would ban camping on Bakersfield streets was presented to the Downtown Business Association in a Block-to-Block meeting.

Association officials say District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer joined the and shared more about the next steps of the anti-camping ordinance. They believe having Zimmer as a partner is bringing a new sense of hope to the safety of downtown, especially with the possibility of this new ordinance.

23ABC News Cassie Bittle, Owner of KC’s Steakhouse

Cassie Bittle, whose family owns KC’s Steakhouse downtown says she thinks the ordinance is important in keeping a positive quality of life in Downtown Bakersfield.

"I don’t think any business or any homes should have to worry about encampments forming on their doorsteps or on their property or on the city streets," said Bittle. "People should be able to walk to the parks and they should be able to feel safe walking down our city streets. So I am supporting the county on this ordinance.”

In addition to the ordinance, the association is also looking to hire private security.

“I think that the private security and the ordinance will work hand in hand. Without both of them, it’s just not going to work,” said Bittle.

Tonight on 23ABC News at 5, Brianna Willis will take a deeper look into how the ordinance would work, and talks to the president of the Downtown Business Association about why the ordinance is needed.