Bakersfield Homeless Center adds 40 beds to house women

Bakersfield Homeless Center adds 40-bed expansion
A Bakersfield homeless shelter unveiled its latest expansion all to help provide shelter for those in need.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:07:14-04

The Bakersfield Homeless Center debuted a new 40-bed expansion on Thursday. It's the latest in a series of projects meant to address homelessness in the city.

Bakersfield Homeless Center

Over the last year, Bakersfield and Kern County have opened two homeless navigation centers. Plus, the Mission at Kern County added 40 extra beds in January which is on top of the 30 new beds last year.

This new addition to the homeless center will serve single women who shelter officials say are most at risk on the streets.

"It's entirely unsafe for a single woman to be on the street and right now we're going into a time where we'll have extreme heat. We wanted to make sure that is a safe, dignified alternative to living outside. These beds make that possible for single women," said Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The total number of beds for families and single women at Bakersfield Homeless Center is now 244.

