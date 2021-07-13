Block to Block meeting to discuss anti-camping measure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this month the Los Angeles City Council passed an anti-camping measure to remove homeless encampments across the city. The measure was billed as a compassionate approach to get people off the streets and restore access to public space.

Among other limits, it would ban sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing personal property that blocks sidewalks, streets, and bike lanes or near driveways and other public areas. The measure wouldn't be enforced in certain L.A. locations until someone has turned down an offer of shelter. It requires a second vote later this month

Kern's Homeless Crisis The cost of homelessness Veronica Morley, 23ABC

This month's "Block to Block" meeting will examine that ordinance and try to craft a similar one here in Bakersfield. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer will be the guest speaker at Wednesday's meeting.

Downtown businesses are invited to discuss drafting the new ordinance. Private security will also be addressed.

Wednesday's meeting will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the morning and it was moved to the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame on R Street.