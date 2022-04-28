Governor Gavin Newsom announces 6 new Homekey projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced millions of dollars have been awarded to six new Homekey projects throughout California.

Over $68 million will be given to six counties in California to be put towards various housing units for people experiencing homelessness. This includes using hotels, motels, hostels, single-family homes and multifamily apartments, adult residential facilities, manufactured housing, and converting commercial properties and other existing buildings.

“Homekey funding announced this week will provide support to communities throughout California – from our foothill and coastal areas, through the state’s central valley and southern cities, these awards will make a huge difference in the lives of Californians in need of a hand up,” said Governor Newsom. “Nearly every week we are awarding tens of millions in funding to communities eager to partner with the state to put an end to the homelessness crisis.”

READ ALSO: California Comeback Plan to help expand Homekey Program

State officials say they're working with care, speed, and in partnership with local communities to mitigate homelessness and produce more dignified housing across the state.

“The type of coordination and commitment that we see with Homekey – federal, state and local partners all working together – is exactly what we need all across the board to end our homelessness crisis,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “I commend all our great partners for their efforts in getting these seven projects started so we may soon be helping unhoused Californians get a roof over their heads.”

Placer County Health & Human Services will receive $23.5 million, the County of Santa Clara’s Office of Supportive Housing will receive $16.7 million, Orange County, will receive $10.7 million, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) will receive $9.5 million, Santa Cruz County will receive $6.4 million, and Modesto will receive $1.7 million.

This effort is part of the governor's $14 billion homelessness plan to create 55,000 new housing units in the coming years.\