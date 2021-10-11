Mission at Kern County opens transitional home to help mothers facing homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With women and children being a rising population among the homeless in our area, on Momday the Mission at Kern County opened a transitional home to continue helping mothers who face addiction and homelessness on Monday.

One of them is Cristal Hill, who has an 18-month-old daughter. She began the first phase of the program when she was pregnant and says now as she enters the next phase, she is thankful she can continue providing a roof for her daughter.

23ABC Interview: Cristal Hill on New Transitional Home

"The stability, I mean I could probably live out of my car but who wants that with a kid. So, knowing that I could be here, save up money. Actually have time to look at houses, instead of stressing about not having the budget or this and that. So just having that weight lifted off my shoulders."

Hill now has a job and her end goal is to be able to afford her own apartment.

Tune in tonight to 23ABC News at 6 p.m. to learn more about the new transitional home and what it offers to those looking to get off the streets.