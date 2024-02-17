A green thumb community

Orginizers say along with volunteers, they spent long hours fixing up the garden for this opening, but all that work was worth the turnout.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Westside Rec and Park is taking over this community garden, with the help of a sponsorship by Synagro, all in the hopes of growing a better community. I've got an inside look at what you can expect from this green space!

“The community could come out and grow their own food, feed their families, and just be active in the community and gardening is a great place to start,” says Jamie Little.

Jamie Little, a community specialist with Synagro says the company is supporting the garden through time, money, and community involvement. While Rachel Sasi, a recreational specialist, agrees the space will contribute to improving the well-being of people while creating a stronger sense of community.

“This is just a place where you can be by yourself read a book, and honestly like have your alone time or spend some time with friends or family,” says Rachel Sasi.

Sasi says the biggest challenge was cleaning up the garden, and with the help of volunteers, the garden now looks presentable. Sasi said it would cost 80 bucks to rent a space for the whole year, and that covers water, fertilizer if needed, and gardening tools.

Baley Baldwin the garden administrator, said it'll be a great opportunity to involve the community. Classes will be held for children, teaching them how to garden and compost, and the space will also offer different events like date night for adults.

“I think it’ll be cool just to bring back and be like this is a space that’s good for you and it can be healing and just just a good place for people to be people,” says Baley Baldwin.

The community garden will have their calendar posted on their social media sites for Facebook and Instagram @taftcommunitygardens

