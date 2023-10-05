BARBECUE FOR VETERANS: Taft Cougar Cookout provides tickets for Honor Flight Kern County

Taft College

Honor Flight Kern County

This Year the organization will be awarding 4 Honor Flights at Taft College.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College is honoring American veterans, and celebrating them for their service and sacrifices for the 13th year. This is being done through their annual Cougar Cookout. There will be food and entertainment, followed by a number of Honor Flight presentations.

“It’s to honor the veterans in Taft and also California, it’s also to bring the community together because that is an important thing, community strong,” says student-athlete Cecilia Enos.

Enos is one of the many volunteers that help make this cookout happen. She says it not only helps build a relationship with people at the school but with Taft in general. Even faculty members from the school talk about how large the cookout is.

“It’s a pretty huge event we have around, I would say around 30 to 40 tables, veterans get to come and eat for free, so it’s a way Taft College to give back to veteran community,” continues Taft faculty member, Tina Mendoza.

Mendoza says every year Honor Flight awards one or two of their student or faculty veterans the chance to go on the Honor Flight. This year the organization will be handing out four trips to our nation's capitol.

"We will go to all the memorials with them, and hang out with them for a few days, we are like a chaperone to help those veterans get the recognition that they deserve, for their contributions to our country," says Mendoza.

The main goal of the cookout is to bring the community together to celebrate the spirit of Taft

