Covering the bases: In-house fundraising for Cougars' baseball

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Taft College baseball team gets support from the community to hit financial home runs, and it's the special events that make it work!

“Hotel cost, meal money for the players, we buy game shoes for our players, jackets, all kind of stuff that we’re generating with the fundraising money to help offset those costs,” says head baseball coach at Taft College, Vince Maiocco.

Those were just a few things listed that the program uses its fundraising for, Vince Maiocco, the head baseball coach at Taft College said their highest travel expenses go towards chartering buses to one of the two overnight trips they have in the spring.

Maiocco said people come to these fundraising events for the food and the keynote speakers, but he says what really stacks the lineup, is the auction items.

“we have a Raiders autograph football with all-pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, a dream on a green autographed jersey from the Golden State Warriors, and Buster Posey autographed baseball from the 2010 World Series,” says Maiocco.

While the memorabilia that's donated provides a big chunk of their necessary funding, the program holds half of what's brought in for the softball team.

“Most of the events that happen on our campus whether it’s directly involved with baseball or sports our players play a big role in it, the cougar cookout the Hall of Fame, our boys are involved with that and they're gonna be there tomorrow night as well, bussing tables making sure the people that are here are having a good time and getting served properly as well too,” continues Maiocco.

This Saturday, Taft College will be holding its Triple Play auction and dinner, featuring keynote speaker and former Dodger, great Bill Russell.

