New year, new books: Taft residents benefit from "Imagination Library"

Recognizing the significance of youth literacy in lifelong learning, the Kern Literacy Council is partnering with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for a book giveaway in Taft! Here's to a year of turning pages and expanding minds!

“The new year is an excellent opportunity to get your kids started and excited about books,” says Ian Anderson, executive director of Kern Literacy Council.

Ian Anderson says he wants to expand literature to the West Side through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a free book gifting program for children up to 5 years of age. This program has no income requirements, you just have to live within Kern County to sign up and get a free book every month till the end of the year.

“So one of the goals of Dolly's program is to get books in your home, right, cause transportation is an issue, cost is an issue right, but these books get mailed directly to you and your kids,” continues Anderson.

Anderson mentions the negative impact the pandemic had on literacy rates for children, but solutions can be found through the Kern County libraries, tutoring at the local level, and, of course, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

He says the literacy council is here to break barriers that are brought up by illiteracy because he believes everyone is capable of learning at any age! And those who show up to the fun-filled event, are in for a bigger surprise!

“You can show up, get signed up for free books for the next year, you can get a free book to take home that day, and then you can check out all you want at the Taft Library branch, beautiful way to start the year,” says Anderson.

The upcoming book giveaway is scheduled for January 10th at the Taft Branch Library,

