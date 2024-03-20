Riding High: Kiwanis Bike Rodeo coming to Taft

Service club promotes physical activity for youth, through a bike giveaway.

Over 100 bikes being gifted away to Taft City School students.

Bike Rodeo will be held in the parking lot of the Westside Rec and Park District Saturday from 9 am to noon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This service club encourages active lifestyles for youth. I had a glimpse into the annual Kiwanis bike rodeo.

“There's no greater feeling than when you see a child out riding one of these bicycles that you have to them knowing, they wouldn’t be riding this had somebody not given from their heart,” says Steven McDaniel.

Steven McDaniel, the president of the Taft Kiwanis said the organization works with principals and staff of Taft City Schools, to identify which kids need a bike. Whether they are underprivileged, or underrepresented students.

This is their 3rd year and McDaniel said they've come a long way, from giving away 30 bikes the 1st year, 70 last year, with more than 100 bikes this year.

Organizer Greg Mudge said parents don't have to worry about their kids outgrowing their bikes.

“When they outgrow this bicycle, bring it back we’ll get to share that joy with the next boy or girl, and we will put you on the next size-up bike,” says Greg Mudge.

Mudge said a large number of these bikes are new and were purchased through community monetary donations, but they also have used bikes donated that ride just as well.

He told me that a majority of these kids have never even ridden a bike, because they never had one. Bike Bakersfield will be on hand to teach bike safety and care. Taft P-D will also have a maze set up in the parking lot where they will be teaching kids how to ride their bikes safely.

“It’s all about the kids There’s nothing better when they’re there and you see that little boy or girl, get their bike and they put their foot across the seat and you see this big smile on their face when they take off," continues Mudge.

The bike rodeo will be from 9 to noon on Saturday at the Westside Rec and Park District.

If you'd like to donate a bike or make a monetary donation, call (661)623-1492.

