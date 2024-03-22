SPRING INTO ACTION: Wind Wolves Preserve invites community to explore the outdoors

MARICOPA, Calif. (KERO) — The Wildlands Conservancy's Wind Wolves Preserve preparing to hold 9th annual Spring Nature Festival.



Spring season bringing in new life at Wildlands Conservancy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flowers aren't the only thing in bloom as the weather gets warmer.

Thousands of people will be coming to the Wind Wolves Preserve to join many species of animals and insects that are returning with the warm weather.

“Spring, there’s a lot of growth, a lot of green, seems like new,” says Mario Prudencio outdoor education coordinator at Wind Wolves Preserve.

Alot of new life indeed…and just in time for Wind Wolves 9th annual spring festival.

Mario Prudencio, Wind Wolves' outdoor education coordinator, tells me this event will feature a variety of outdoor activities for people to enjoy as spring brings forth new life in all spaces at the preserve, especially in their pond and water areas.

“There's a lot of vertebrates micro vertebrates that you can find under the rocks, lots of frogs amphibians hanging out over there,” continues Prudencio.

Visitors will get to experience new life in the water and on land, with more plants, birds, and insects coming out to make an appearance.

Mario does caution visitors of two organisms that also come out this time of year, ticks and rattlesnakes. Mario says other than that, many other harmless reptiles are waiting to greet you.

“You can see them scurrying on the edge of the trails the snake's tails are kinda whipping away as they hide from us so just a lot of changes, springtime is a good time for a change so we’ll see a lot of those changes happening” says Prudencio.

The festival will be held April 6th and 7th from 10 to 3, here at Wind Wolves Preserve.

