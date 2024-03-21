TIL COMMUNITY CARNIVAL: Fun for all

Carnival held at Taft College honors disabilities awareness.

Transition to Independent Living Program raises funds through community carnival.

Staff, students, and community members gather to celebrate TIL program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inclusion is the main attraction of this carnival. I got an inside glimpse into how the TIL program at Taft College is raising funds by bringing people together.

“I’m excited for a lot of people coming and supporting us, just really happy, I’m shocked,” says Alex Crew.

Alex Crew is a student who's part of Taft College's Transition to Independent Living Program. Which is a post-secondary education program for adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Crew tells me he can't wait to meet other people at this carnival. Inviting students, staff, and community members together, for a little fun in an inclusive atmosphere.

“They’ll be able to know our names and where we’re from and what we came to this program for," says Ryan Gordon, Taft College TIL Program student.

John Dodson, Taft College education facilitator, says he hopes this carnival not only brings awareness to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but he hopes the carnival raises enough money to purchase a vehicle, to benefit students and staff members in wheelchairs.

“We’d love to have a vehicle here so we can include them in more of our trips and opportunities, without having to charter bus every time we need to go somewhere,” continues Dodson.

Overall, the carnival had many games and opportunities for people to meet, greet, and recognize all students on campus.

