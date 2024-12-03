Arvin Christmas Parade to proceed with new route and new organizers

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Keeping the tradition alive, the City of Arvin is hosting this year's Christmas Parade. This comes after the City's Chamber of Commerce announced they were canceling it this year.



The Arvin Christmas Parade will proceed this year after rumors of cancellation.

The city of Arvin is taking over the parade organization from the Arvin Chamber of Commerce.

The parade will feature a new route starting from the Arvin Police Department and ending at Sycamore Road.

Local community leaders, including Matt Look and Dr. Angela Look, are involved in the parade.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 6:30 pm.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After rumors going around about the Arvin Christmas Parade being canceled this year, city officials say plans are well underway. In addition to having a new host, officials are saying the parade will also have a new route.

The Arvin Christmas Parade was started by the city's Chamber of Commerce years ago but canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Then in 2022, it was resurrected. This year, however, the chamber announced it would not be held, but did not say why.

That's where the city of Arvin comes in, playing Santa Claus and hosting the parade this year.

CITY OF ARVIN ARVIN CHRISTMAS PARADE IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14TH.

"We have a profound responsibility to continue to get the kids involved and this is one of those family traditions we want to keep alive," said Arvin's Human and Community Resources Manager Megan Miller.

Also helping to get the children involved, are Matt Look and his wife Dr. Angela Look with Arvin Little League, one of the organizations participating in the parade.

"The more things we can do as a community and community engagement all together is always a positive thing," said Look, President of the Arvin Little League. "Getting families and kids out here, anything to get them busy."

In addition to getting the kids involved, Dr. Angela Look says it's events like these that unite people.

"It's part of the beauty of a small town it's these kinds of activities and get-togethers when everybody comes out just like the annual night out and all those different things," said Dr. Angela Look. "It's part of what drew us to Arvin—part of what I love about being in a small community."

In previous years, Snyder says the parade would take place on the city's main street, Bear Mountain Blvd. Due to the short turnaround, she says the parade will take an alternative route starting from the Arvin Police Department making its way down Meyer Street, and ending at Sycamore Road.

Snyder encourages any organizations interested in participating in the parade to contact the city by calling (661) 972-6945 or emailing PIO@Arvin.org.

"It's a long-standing history and it's one of those traditions that Arvin doesn't want to lose," stated Snyder.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14 at 6:30 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

