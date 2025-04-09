Arvin city council decides on special election to fill vacancy

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — After months of debate, Arvin City Council has settled on an all-mail ballot special election scheduled for August 26.



Arvin City Council unanimously voted for a special election to fill a vacancy.

Debate over the election method included concerns about potential fraud.

An all-mail ballot election is scheduled for August 26.

A proposed in-person election on November 4 was rejected.

The council had previously voted on election methods, leading to this decision.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A topic of debate came to an end in Arvin Tuesday night, as the city council unanimously voted to hold a special election.

For months, the city has been debating how the council should fill the vacancy on the quorum.

At the last council meeting, the motion to hold an all-mail ballot election in August failed to pass with a 2 to 2 vote, as some said it may lead to fraudulent activity.

On Tuesday, the council had two items to vote on. The first was to have an in-person special election on November 4th, which failed to pass with a 3 to 1 vote. And the second was to have the all-mail ballot election on August 26th, which passed with 4 votes.

