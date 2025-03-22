Arvin City Council plans special election to fill long-standing vacancy

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin City Council has been governing without a complete quorum since August 2024, but that may soon change.



Arvin City Council has been operating without a full quorum for over six months due to a vacancy.

The vacancy was caused by the resignation of council member Juan Murillo in August 2024.

Mayor Olivia Calderon emphasizes the urgency of filling the vacancy to avoid meeting cancellations.

A special election by mail is proposed, costing approximately $30,000, with a vote scheduled for March 25.

If approved, the special election to fill the vacancy will take place on August 26, 2025.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recent Kern County Grand Jury Report revealed that the City of Arvin could not govern efficiently as it did not have a complete quorum. On Tuesday, the council is scheduled to make an important decision that may change that.

According to the Grand Jury Report, following the resignation of Council Member Juan Murillo in August 2024, "The City Council failed in its duty to either appoint a replacement for the Council vacancy, or to call a Special Election."

"The council has five members," stated Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon. "You already had two appointed members so if the appointment would've resulted in a majority of the members thereby appointment you cannot appoint."

Leaving the council with only one option—to call for a special election.

With special elections being costly, Mayor Calderon said the city set aside 30 thousand dollars, which is the estimated cost. She also says they are working with the Kern County Elections Office to follow the recommendations from the Grand Jury. If approved, the special election will be held on August 26th.

"What we've been told is that the August election is a mail-in election and that's according to the election's office at the county," said Mayor Calderon.

At the city's next council meeting on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to hold an all-mail ballot special election. A decision that some residents say is critical, as the lack of a complete quorum has affected the council's efficiency.

"It's slowed down some of the changes that the city requires. It's obviously become a problem because if the council can't make a unanimous vote, no decision can be made," explained Arvin Resident Elvia Duran.

While many can agree that a complete council is required to govern effectively, there's debate on whether a mail-in election is the best option.

"We need to save every dollar that we can. The city attorney was way over billing our city, we don't have that much money to begin with and the sooner we get people elected, the sooner we can have a fuller and unified council," said Arvin Resident Rene Garcia.

"This is where I think corruption comes in because we've had a lot of people running this city before for a position that did a lot of ballot gathering by having parties, get-togethers, once the people are there they fill out their absentee ballots and that's how they get into a position by winning," said another resident Ramon Gracia.

Mayor Calderon encourages residents to attend the council meeting on Tuesday, March 25th, and welcomes public comment.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

