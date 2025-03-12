Arvin City Council reviews Grand Jury Report, Terminates contract with City Attorney Nathan Hodges

Arvin city officials voted to terminate the city's contract with City Attorney Nathan Hodges during Tuesday's City Council Meeting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Almost a month since the Arvin Grand Jury report was released, city officials reviewed the findings and recommendations with the community during Tuesday's City Council Meeting.

The Grand Jury report was originally supposed to be discussed at the last council meeting, which was scheduled for February 25th; however, that meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

During Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Olivia Calderon reviewed the report's findings.

"As you can all see from the report, the issues and the challenges are grave," said Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon.

Residents also had the opportunity to share their concerns about the matter.

The council also voted to terminate the agreement for City Attorney Nathan Hodges on Tuesday—voting three to one—with Councilman Danny Horton being the only one who opposed.

