Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodArvin / Lamont

Actions

Arvin City Council reviews Grand Jury Report, Terminates contract with City Attorney Nathan Hodges

Arvin city officials voted to terminate the city attorney
Arvin city officials voted to terminate the city attorney
23ABC
Arvin city officials voted to terminate the City Attorney Nathan Hodges.
Arvin city officials voted to terminate the city attorney
Posted

    Arvin city officials voted to terminate the city's contract with City Attorney Nathan Hodges during Tuesday's City Council Meeting.
    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

    Almost a month since the Arvin Grand Jury report was released, city officials reviewed the findings and recommendations with the community during Tuesday's City Council Meeting.

    The Grand Jury report was originally supposed to be discussed at the last council meeting, which was scheduled for February 25th; however, that meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

    During Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Olivia Calderon reviewed the report's findings.

    "As you can all see from the report, the issues and the challenges are grave," said Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon.

    Residents also had the opportunity to share their concerns about the matter.

    The council also voted to terminate the agreement for City Attorney Nathan Hodges on Tuesday—voting three to one—with Councilman Danny Horton being the only one who opposed.

    Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

    Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ,

    Weather

    Daily Forecast

    View Hourly Forecast

    Day

    Conditions

    HI / LO

    Precip

    Wednesday

    03/12/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    72° / 48°

    2%

    Thursday

    03/13/2025

    Thundershowers

    54° / 42°

    62%

    Friday

    03/14/2025

    AM Showers

    55° / 44°

    51%

    Saturday

    03/15/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    62° / 42°

    14%

    Sunday

    03/16/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    72° / 50°

    4%

    Monday

    03/17/2025

    PM Showers

    64° / 44°

    48%

    Tuesday

    03/18/2025

    Partly Cloudy

    60° / 41°

    24%

    Wednesday

    03/19/2025

    Mostly Sunny

    70° / 44°

    4%