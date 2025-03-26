Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodArvin / Lamont

Actions

Arvin City Council votes against special election to fill council vacancy

Following a tied vote, the Arvin City Council will not hold a special election, raising concerns about costs and election integrity
City of Arvin (FILE)
23ABC News
Sign outside the Arvin City Hall building.
City of Arvin (FILE)
Posted
  • Arvin City Council voted against holding a special election to fill a vacancy.
  • The motion failed with a tie vote of 2-2, leading to no special election.
  • Concerns over the costs (up to $30,000) and potential fraud during an all-mail ballot were raised.
  • Mayor Olivia Calderon supported the election, stating funds were already allocated for it.
  • The special election was proposed to ensure all five council members could participate effectively.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Now to an update on the Arvin City Council's vote on whether or not to hold a special election.

As of now, and following Tuesday night's vote, there will not be a special election held.

The motion failed to pass - as the vote was 2-to-2.

The motion to have a special election was in hopes to fill a vacancy on the council.

For months, the council has debated on how to best address this issue.

Some felt a special election would cost the city too much money. Others said the city council must have all five members to get business done and function effectively.

Another debate among the council and the community was that the special election would be an all-mail ballot election, which some felt may open the election up to fraudulent activity.

A special election could have cost the city up to $30,000.

Mayor Olivia Calderon says the city has already set aside that money, and if it was approved, the election would have been held on August 26th.

But now, following the vote, a special election will not be held.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

03/25/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 60°

1%

Wednesday

03/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

83° / 55°

4%

Thursday

03/27/2025

Mostly Cloudy

77° / 53°

17%

Friday

03/28/2025

Cloudy

69° / 50°

14%

Saturday

03/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

68° / 50°

6%

Sunday

03/30/2025

Cloudy

71° / 54°

12%

Monday

03/31/2025

Mostly Cloudy

74° / 52°

23%

Tuesday

04/01/2025

Mostly Cloudy

64° / 49°

24%