Arvin City Council votes against special election to fill council vacancy

Arvin City Council voted against holding a special election to fill a vacancy.

The motion failed with a tie vote of 2-2, leading to no special election.

Concerns over the costs (up to $30,000) and potential fraud during an all-mail ballot were raised.

Mayor Olivia Calderon supported the election, stating funds were already allocated for it.

The special election was proposed to ensure all five council members could participate effectively.

Broadcast transcript:

Now to an update on the Arvin City Council's vote on whether or not to hold a special election.

As of now, and following Tuesday night's vote, there will not be a special election held.

The motion failed to pass - as the vote was 2-to-2.

The motion to have a special election was in hopes to fill a vacancy on the council.

For months, the council has debated on how to best address this issue.

Some felt a special election would cost the city too much money. Others said the city council must have all five members to get business done and function effectively.

Another debate among the council and the community was that the special election would be an all-mail ballot election, which some felt may open the election up to fraudulent activity.

A special election could have cost the city up to $30,000.

Mayor Olivia Calderon says the city has already set aside that money, and if it was approved, the election would have been held on August 26th.

But now, following the vote, a special election will not be held.

