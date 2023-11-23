Arvin High School Teacher Arrest Court Documents

Video shows court documents revealing details about the events leading to the arrest of Arvin High School teacher, Michael Parra.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Court documents reveal that Arvin High School teacher, Michael Parra was turned into Arvin Police Department by his wife.

Documents obtained by 23ABC reveal that Parra's wife suspected her husband had been having an affair for several months.

On Nov. 15, documents say she accessed his locked cell phone and Snapchat application -- revealing sexually explicit conversations with a 17-year-old Arvin High School student.

According to the documents, she confronted Parra about the conversations and told him to leave. That morning, Parra's wife contacted the Kern High School District, and then Arvin P-D.

“Upon my officers responded to Arvin High along with my detective, responded to Arvin High. We were notified that a teacher there possibly had engaged in sexual relations with a student,” said Alex Ghazalpour, Arvin Chief of Police.

Interviews with the student revealed that their interactions began during the 2022-2023 school year when the student was a junior in Parra's class -- and continued into the current school year.

They also reveal that even though the student was no longer in Parra's class, she continued visiting him at the start of her senior year.

According to the documents -- the student stated that Parra performed oral copulation on October 31st in a storage room at Arvin High School.

And then in November, the student said Parra sneaked her onto campus and led her up a ladder into the attic of his classroom.

Statements from the student also allege that Parra had a futon bed in the attic, where she says she lost her virginity to him.

The documents also allege that police found Parra's cell phone and a sleeping bag, in the attic, with what they thought to be stains of bodily fluids.

According to the documents the student stated she knew Parra was married and unhappy. They also state that she consented to all sexual encounters.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

