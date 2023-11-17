Arvin High School Teacher Arrested on Three Felony Counts

Video shows Chief of Police for the Arvin Police Department, Alex Ghazalpour discussing the case of Arvin High School teacher Michael Parra.

Parra was arrested on Wednesday on three felony counts of sex with a minor.

The charges include two counts of oral copulation with someone under 18 and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Arvin High School teacher Michael Parra was arrested Wednesday on three felony counts of sex with a minor. The Arvin Police Department got the call Wednesday night, concerning accusations that Arvin High School teacher Michael Parra was involved in sexual relations with a student.

“Based on the facts that they uncovered of what occurred there and speaking to the victim who is an Arvin High student the determination was made to arrest the teacher based on the charges at hand,” said Arvin Chief of Police Alex Ghazalpour.

Chief Alex Ghazalpour said considering that the victim is a minor -- his department is working with Kern High School District Police and school staff to approach this case in a respectful manner.

“The school district is there, the school police department is there along with our investigator, a couple of our police officers that are out there. It makes for a good cohesive team to investigate this manner,” said Ghazalpour.

At the moment, Ghazalpour said the case remains an isolated incident involving Parra and the victim. “We're going to do everything that we have to do to make sure that there is thorough investigation and follow through with any additional requests that the district attorney's office may have for prosecution.”

He said that it's important for parents to have open dialogue with their children so that they speak up in situations like these. The school said it would be providing counseling for any students who were affected by the case.

“I ask that the court of public hold their public opinion be held to themselves and have respect for the victim in regards to this manner as well and know that we are doing everything to thoroughly investigate this manner,” said Ghazalpour.

Parra's first court hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday.

