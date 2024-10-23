Arvin High School Teacher accused of sexual misconduct appears in court

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Arvin High teacher Michael Parra was arrested last fall for sexual misconduct with a student and on Tuesday he reappeared in court for a preliminary hearing.



Arvin High teacher Michael Parra was arrested last fall for sexual misconduct with a student.

Parra reappeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

At the hearing, Officer Adam Huber and Detective Aaron Taylor with the Arvin Police Department discussed evidence and previous interviews with those involved.

Parra has been on a mandatory unpaid leave of absence since his arrest, according to the Kern High School District.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Arvin High School Teacher previously arrested for sexual misconduct with a student appeared in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Michael Para is being charged with multiple sex acts.

Arvin PD arrested Parra on Nov. 15, 2023, after his wife found sexually explicit conversations between Parra and an under-aged female.

During the investigation, Officer Adam Huber with Arvin PD says they discovered a futon bed and a sleeping bag in the attic of Parra's fabrication shop on campus—some of the evidence found by Officer Huber was discussed at the hearing.

"Did you notice anything that you observed on the sleeping bag," asked District Attorney Richard Choi.

"Yes," responded Huber.

"What did you observe," asked Choi.

"I observed what appeared to be a shadow or a stain of a handprint," stated Huber.

In addition to discussing the evidence, Huber and Detective Aaron Taylor with APD answered questions regarding previous interviews with those involved, including the minor and Parra's wife.

According to Taylor, the minor was interviewed by the PD a total of three times. During the third interview, Taylor says the minor stated she hadn't been telling them the complete truth about the number of times she and Parra were sexually involved, originally saying it happened twice but really happened five to 10 times.

"She told you on that date that she hadn't been honest with you on November 15th, is that correct," asked the Defense Attorney Jared Thompson.

"She said she hadn't been completely honest on the 15th, that's why she came back on the 16th to be completely honest with Officer Huber," said Taylor.

As a result, the defense asked Judge Bryan K. Stainfield to dismiss counts 4, 5, and 6, because lack of credibility by the minor for not being completely truthful during her interview with Arvin PD on November 15, but Judge Stainfield denied the request.

"It does appear that for the purpose of this preliminary hearing the counts of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7—it does appear that those crimes have occurred," said Stainfield.

According to the Kern High School District, Parra has been on mandatory unpaid leave of absence since his arrest.

Parra is slated to return to court on October 30.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

