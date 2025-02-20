Arvin High School to host inaugural Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico Showdown.

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time, Arvin High School will welcome Mariachi bands and ballet folklorico groups from all over the district to show off their skills in a showdown.



Arvin High School is hosting the first-ever Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico Showdown.

The event will feature 11 schools, including 4 folklorico programs and 7 mariachi programs.

Students from Arvin High express excitement about showcasing their culture and skills.

The showdown aims to provide students with a professional performance experience.

The event is set for February 28, with no entry fee but a suggested donation.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mariachi and Folkloric groups from the Kern High School District are preparing to face off in the first-ever showdown and it's all happening at Arvin High School home of Mariachi Los Osos and Grupo Folklorico Mi Cultura.

Arvin High School made history in 2023, becoming the first school within the Kern High School District to offer a mariachi program that would capture the hearts of several students like Margarito Santacruz.

"After playing my first concert, I fell in love with mariachi music," said Santacruz. " Ever since, I've just enjoyed playing music, it feels good to play something and for other people to enjoy what you're playing."

Members from both Mariachi Los Osos and Grupo Folklorico Mi Cultura tell me they enjoy being part of these programs as they allow them to showcase their culture and improve their respective skills.

"We've really been trying to motivate other people to represent their culture as most of us here in the Kern County District are from Mexico or other Latinx countries," said Victor Villaseñor a member of Arvin's mariachi band.

With other schools now offering similar programs, Arvin High Music Teacher Jorge Laris and Ballet Folklorico Coach Brenda Ruiz thought it was time to have groups from all over the district share the stage in one night, coming up with "Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico Showdown."

Arvin High School Arvin High School to host inaugural Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico Showdown.

He adds that the purpose of the event is to allow students to experience what it is like performing in a professional setting.

"We haven't had anything like this and it's going to be very cool to see what other schools have to bring to the showdown like from different regions because I never imagined something like this at least here in Arvin," said Brian Cisneros, member of the ballet folklorico group at AHS.

Laris says 11 schools are slated to participate in the event, four folklorico programs and seven mariachi programs from KHSD AND ONE that is visiting from Madera.

"A lot of schools look up to us because we're one of the first schools that started dancing, so I feel like they want to come and show us what they have too, so I'm really excited to see what they have," said Luisa Padilla, another ballet folklorico member.

The event is scheduled to kick off Friday, February 28 at 6 pm. Though there is no entry fee, there is a suggested donation, to help continue funding the program.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

