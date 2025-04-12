Arvin Lamont Kiwanis Club announces second annual scholarship for local students

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — For a second consecutive year, the Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club is offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Arvin, Lamont, and Weedpatch.



Exciting news for high school seniors in the Arvin, Lamont, and Weedpatch areas! A scholarship application has opened up for students pursuing higher education.

"This is our star program," said Olivia Calderon, president and chair of the scholarship committee with the Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club. "We want to continue to pour into our every young leader in our city."

Calderon with the Arvin and Lamont Kiwanis Club says this is the second year the club offers this scholarship to help support students as they venture into higher education.

"We know it's expensive. Right now, everything is expensive, and we know that this scholarship is going to support them so that they can make that academic dream and that vision for their life a reality," said Calderon.

Last year, Calderon says the club received about 60 applications, and of those, 42 received 500 dollar scholarships, and one lucky applicant received an award dedicated to her late mother, Olivia Trujillo, for the amount of 1,000 dollars.

After speaking to Calderon at Arvin High School, I visited one of last year's scholarship recipients, Jaira Diaz.

"I knew that starting at a college was going to be a little hard for me, coming from someone who has one parent only. I decided to apply for it—giving me a chance to have something to start with," explained Diaz.

Diaz says that with the scholarship, she was able to begin her college career as she aspires to become an elementary school teacher.

"It helped me a lot because it allowed me to be able to buy all my materials during school, cover all the books I needed to purchase, and also just cover me with the stuff I knew I needed," said Diaz.

In order to apply, students must be graduating from high school, live in Arvin, Lamont, or Weedpatch, and be accepted into a university, community college, technical school, or vocational school.

Students must also submit a letter of recommendation and a short essay describing their personal or professional goals.

"We want for folks to come with that authentic voice and share with us what your story is and what your vision is for your life and speak from that place of truth is really what we're looking for," said Calderon.

The application is now open, and eligible students are encouraged to apply through May 1st. The winners of the scholarship will be honored at a special banquet; the time and location are to be announced at a later time.

