Arvin Little League president allegedly admits to embezzling funds intended for youth programs

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The former President of the Arvin Little League is under investigation for allegedly embezzling from the organization.



Former Arvin Little League president Matt Look confessed to embezzling funds.

Embezzled money included donations from the 'Adopt-a-Player' initiative.

Parents expressed outrage and disappointment over the betrayal.

The police investigation is in early stages, seeking thorough review.

New league leadership has been appointed to restore trust and integrity.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Disappointment has swept through the community following shocking allegations against the former president of the Arvin Little League, who reportedly admitted to embezzling funds from the organization. The Arvin Police Department is currently investigating the matter.

On Tuesday, the Arvin Little League board of directors took to social media to announce that a thorough review of financial records revealed embezzlement involving then-president Matt Look. A revelation that has left many parents of young players shaken.

“It’s incredibly sad and frustrating," said parent with the league, Christina Duran. "Arvin doesn’t have enough programs for our youth, so for someone to steal from our kids and the community is really disheartening. It’s just not right.”

It's not yet known how much money was allegedly misappropriated. According to the league statement, “Look admitted to stealing money from the league and using it for his personal gain, this included money raised through the ‘Adopt-a-Player’ fundraising program, as well as other donations.”

Christina Duran, a parent involved with the league, said she participated in the fundraiser but has yet to receive the shirt she ordered.

“It’s not just me—there are many parents waiting for these shirts. Family members and supporters alike are all anxious for what they contributed,” said Duran.

In a statement to 23ABC, the league said, “Look provided the board with misleading financial updates. It wasn’t until we requested his login details for the banking app to check the statements ourselves that he admitted to what we were about to uncover.”

I reached out to Look, who preferred not to comment at this time as the case is still being investigated.

On their part, the Arvin Police Department said, “We are currently in the very early stages of this investigation. Investigations of this nature are often complex and require time to ensure that all facts are thoroughly reviewed and all leads are appropriately followed.”

They went on to said—“We respectfully urge the community to allow the investigative process to unfold and trust that we will provide updates as appropriate and in accordance with investigative protocols.”

For the time being, the board has appointed a new president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer to ensure the integrity of the league.

They said, “We are extremely disappointed and heartbroken; our trust as board members was broken. This is going to take a community effort to rebuild for the sake of our youth. Our plan moving forward is transparency, due diligence, and accountability.”

The board is set to meet on Tuesday night to elect its new members and invite community input.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

