Arvin man arrested for alleged sexual assault on dog

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — An Arvin man identified as Jose Angel Chavez Flores is facing charges for allegedly trespassing onto his neighbor's property and sexually assaulting their dog.



Officials identified the man as Jose Angel Chavez Flores.

Court documents state Chavez admitted to sexually assaulting a female dog for sexual gratification.

Chavez is due in court on Tuesday, January 7th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An Arvin family is speaking out in an unusual case of a man charged with sexually abusing their dog. I spoke with the dog's owner who remains upset about this incident.

The supposed incident occurred on December 4th, when a family says they received a motion alert from their surveillance cameras.

"Our dogs had been escaping for the last few days," said the dog's owner. "I'd run errands and come back to find them outside. We didn't know what to do, so my husband suggested installing a security camera to see why they kept escaping."

The next day, the dog's owners—who preferred to remain anonymous—say they noticed activity on their security cameras and were shocked by what they saw.

"As soon as I saw the footage I started to tremble," she said.

Security camera footage obtained from the dog's owner shows a man looking into her backyard. The man looks around, while the neighbor's dog, Princess, approaches the fence.

The video then shows him hopping over the fence and then he starts interacting with the dog.

The dog's owner says she reported the alleged incident to the Arvin Police Department the same day, but no arrest was made.

"We're never going to rush into a case, we're never going to cut any corners from this case whatsoever ever," said Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour. "We thoroughly investigated this case and presented it to the district attorney's office."

Almost two weeks later, Ghazalpour says an arrest warrant was made against the man, identified as Jose Angel Chavez Flores.

Chavez is charged with two misdemeanors: trespassing and sexually abusing an animal.

Last Thursday, Ghazalpour says Chavez willingly turned himself in to the police department.

According to court documents obtained by 23ABC, Chavez admitted to sexually assaulting a female dog for sexual gratification.

Per request from the Arvin Police Department, a physical exam was performed on the dog by VCA Bakersfield Animal Hospital.

According to the results, no external trauma was found.

The dog's owner says she never had any issues with her neighbor before, but this incident has caused her anxiety and worry.

"We don't feel safe in our home. My kids can't even come play in the backyard alone. I have to come outside with them whenever they want to play," said the dog's owner.

Chavez is due in court on Tuesday, January 7th.

