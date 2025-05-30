Arvin police uncover illegal weapons and stolen vehicles in domestic violence cases

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — What began as domestic violence responses quickly escalated into something much more concerning in Arvin.



Arvin Police respond to two domestic violence calls, uncovering illegal firearms and stolen vehicles.

First incident involved multiple firearms and child endangerment charges against two suspects.

Second incident led to the arrest of a suspect who interfered with police and a female resident.

Arvin Police Chief highlights the significant recovery of illegal firearms from residences.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A disturbing pattern emerged in Arvin last week when police responded to two domestic violence calls that revealed a hidden danger. What makes these cases particularly concerning is that they were just hours apart, and both led officers to discover multiple firearms at the scenes.

"The amount of firearms, under a 12-hour period, inside two separate residences is of concern," stated Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour.

The Arvin Police Department says they first rushed to a home on Olivares Court on Saturday night around 10 p.m. A woman reported being physically assaulted by her husband, with their four children present—one of whom witnessed the attack. But the story doesn't end there.

APD Officers found multiple firearms, including assault rifles, along with magazines and ammunition in the residence in Oliveras Court.

When officers searched the property, they uncovered multiple firearms, including assault rifles, along with ammunition and magazines.

"When firearms are owned, you go through the purchase process, there's a litany of questions that are asked during the purchase process, and domestic violence or being under the influence of narcotics, or past criminal offenses are a big thing were it can disqualify you from owning a firearm," said Ghazalpour.

As a result, two people were taken into custody, facing serious charges—domestic violence, child endangerment, and multiple felony weapons violations.

Just one day later, a similar domestic violence scene unfolded on La Lila Avenue.

23ABC A search warrant led to the discovery of firearms, stolen vehicles, and more in the residence on La Lila Avenue.



During this investigation, police say a suspect actively interfered with their work, leading to his arrest. A female resident was also arrested. A search warrant revealed more illegal items, including 3 stolen vehicles, 24 extended gun magazines, 1 stolen gun, 12 unregistered guns, 3 rifles, and a handgun.

"I don't think we've had a recovery of this magnitude in a long time," said Ghazalpour. "I mean, you saw the photos that were there—there's a lot. That's a lot of firearms within a household and granted a lot of them were in a safe and they weren't in a plan view, but some of them were in plain view and that's concerning."

The District Attorney's Office is now reviewing both cases, which could result in multiple serious charges.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

