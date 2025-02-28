Arvin seeks community input for a $20 million grant application to improve local infrastructure

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Arvin is preparing to apply for the Affordable Housing Sustainable Communities Grant, but before it does so, the city wants to hear from the community!



Arvin is holding a community meeting to gather input for a $20 million grant application.

The grant aims to fund affordable housing, workforce development, and transit improvements.

Key projects include street infrastructure upgrades and new transit shelters.

Community feedback will influence the application, with future input also considered.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city chambers.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Before applying for a grant intended to accelerate community enhancements in Arvin, the city wants to hear from its residents. That is why it'll be holding a meeting on Thursday where they’ll be discussing key projects.

The Affordable Housing Sustainable Communities Grant worth about 20 million dollars is funded by the Strategic Growth Council and will potentially fund several projects.

Some of those projects include developing affordable housing, improving street infrastructure, and installing transit shelters. Also on the list is expanding transit to include operations going out to the Hard Rock Casino in Tejon, which the city says will provide new jobs for residents.

"Primarily, what drives the projects that we apply to is our community support, and we always like to hear from our residents to find out what their key interests are and what activities they want to see happen in the community," said Arvin Grants Manager Christine Viterelli.

She adds that the application will be submitted in approximately two months and that whatever community input does not make it onto the current application will still be vital for future applications.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will take place inside the city chambers.

