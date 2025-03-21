Arvin sewer rates will rise again in July as part of ongoing adjustments

The City of Arvin is increasing their sewer rates for a second consecutive year. This increase is part of a series of annual adjustments that started in 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're a home or business owner in Arvin you can expect to see an increase in how much your paying for sewer services. And this is only the second increase of a series of annual adjustments.

In July 2024, the City of Arvin implemented new sewer rates as a series of annual adjustments that will last through 2028.

"We're required by law, it's called Proposition 218 to do this every five years," stated Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones.

Last year, there was an increase of $77 and on July 1st, and this year, residents will see another increase of $78. That's an increase of $155 in two years.

"Our rates are needed to be increased for infrastructure and major repairs in the city," said Jones. "The plant was last upgraded in 1998 so we have a lot of parts, pumps, digesters, things like that need to be upgraded."

Jones says before 2024, the city's last sewer rate increase was in 2017. he says an increase was necessary to keep up with inflation. However, what's not sitting well with some residents is that single family homes are being charged at the same rate as businesses.

"No, not really. Only on the days we open and it's mainly just for the restroom and sink, but both aren't used as much," said Arvin Resident and Homeowner Mar Quintero.

Quintero has been a home and business owner in Arvin for 18 years and says she doesn't agree that the community is being charged a flat fee regardless of usage.

"Most of the businesses here don't open every day of the week. There's also some residents that aren't here most of the time, so I do think it's a lot," said Quintero.

Something that Jones says their third-party consultant, Willdan, could've tiered better, considering that some businesses may use more water than a household.

"They should've looked at capacities for businesses versus residential, so if you have a business that uses a lot of water, which creates a lot of sewage, that should've been tiered a little bit differently," said Jones.

After the rate increase in 2028, Jones says the city will conduct a new study to determine future adjustments.

