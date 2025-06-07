Arvin special election candidates announced for August vote

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The nomination period for the 5th council seat in Arvin has officially closed and now, city officials say three names will be appearing on the ballot.



The nomination period for Arvin's 5th council seat has closed as of May 30th.

Three candidates are set to appear on the ballot: Henry R. Oliver, Tim Tarver, and Annabel Quintino Rubio.

The special election will be held in August with the elected candidate serving until November 2026.

City officials emphasize the importance of having a complete quorum for Arvin's governance.

Ballots will be mailed on July 28th and must be postmarked by August 26th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Exciting news for Arvin residents! The race for the 5th seat on the Arvin City Council is officially underway. And according to city officials, there are three names that will be listed on the ballot.

It's official! The Kern County Elections office has listed Henry R. Oliver, Tim Tarver, and Annabel Quintino Rubio as the candidates who will be running for the 5th seat in the Arvin City Council during the Municipal Special Election in August.

"They've all been very active in the community. Mr. Oliver has been around for a real long time, so has Mr. Tarver, and Annabel has been very involved as well, so it's good crop. They've all been very invested in the community," said Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones.

The elected candidate for this position will serve through the November 2026 election. According to city officials, the city is most looking forward to having a complete quorum on the city council for the betterment of Arvin.

"City Council guides the policy for the city and it's always good to have a full council that can express their different opinions and have a consensus," said Jones.

Ballots will be sent out on July 28th and must be postmarked by August 26th.

