Arvin's Vallarta Supermarket reopens with community celebration and giveaways

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Vallarta Supermarket in Arvin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of its newest departments. At the event, the store also recognized the community for their ongoing support.



Arvin's Vallarta Supermarket celebrated its reopening with a community event.

The first 150 customers received free grocery bags.

Local schools and charities were awarded $5,000 in checks.

Residents enjoyed food samples and performances by Ritmo y Sabor.

The event recognized community support and aimed to aid disadvantaged families.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a celebration in honor of Arvin's Vallarta Supermarket's reopening. At the event, the store also recognized the community for their support, distributing free bags of food and checks to local schools and charities.

Arvin residents gathered outside the Vallarta Supermarket to celebrate the store's opening of two food departments. Customers got a taste of different foods and drinks from some of the store's vendors. They also enjoyed performances by Ritmo y Sabor, the ballet folklorico group from Bakersfield College.

The first 150 customers in attendance received a free bag of groceries. One of those customers was Arvin resident, Maria de Jesus Vargas.

"They're giving out food for us to eat," said Vargas. "It's helpful because it usually gets hard for us during this time of year."

Additionally, schools including Haven Drive Middle School and Bear Mountain Elementary, along with charities received a one thousand dollar check from the store.

"It's going to go back to our most neediest of families. Bear Mountain Elementary is one of the lowest income schools—socioeconomically disadvantaged, so it's going to go right back into the community," said Bear Mountain Elementary School Principal Ricardo Salinas.

Salinas says the school's plan to distribute food baskets is still in the works, but projects it'll be either for the holidays or the springtime.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

