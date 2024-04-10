AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH: Resources in Arvin

Video shows the services available to individuals with autism at the Kern County Autism Center.

The center offers resources like the Dai Break School Program, offered to adults with autism and the Park Home, a residential facility.

To receive services like the ones offered at their site, clients must register with the Kern Regional Center which will provide them with programs that best accommodate their needs.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We're celebrating Autism Acceptance Month by raising awareness about autism. I'm giving you an inside look at the Kern County Autism Center and the resources they offer.

The center is located right outside the heart of Arvin. It's been operating since 1983—

"When a group of parents who had small autistic children decided what was going to happen with these kids when they got older," said Beverly Cornell, executive director of the Kern County Autism Center.

Through the center, they hoped to provide a safe space for them to receive residential and educational services.

The Park Home is a residential facility that clients can call home. It offers its clients a place to relax, meals, and hygiene assistance. Residents are also allowed to customize their bedrooms as they please.

The center also offers the Dai Break School Program, which offers behavior management resources to adults with autism. Those in the program can participate in a wide variety of activities like—

"We have a little mini farm out there," said Cornell. "We have goats, chickens ducks, and a mini horse and sometimes they go out a gather eggs or sometimes they go pet the animals."

She added that to receive services like the ones offered at their site, clients must register with the Kern Regional Center which will provide them with programs that best accommodate their needs.

Cornell also suggested parents and caregivers who think their child is under the spectrum, to get help for them as early as possible.

She also suggested for them to—

"Teach them sign language, it's just so helpful because if they can't tell you what they want, what are they going to do? They're going to scream at you."

For more resources and information on the center, visit www.KernCountyAutismCenter.org.

