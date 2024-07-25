Avanza Arvin to host a community fair to raise awareness about local resources

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Avanza Arvin's community fair will provide community members with food boxes, shoes, and information on organizations like the Arvin Navigation Center and Laborers of the Harvest.



Video shows how a local coalition is bringing awareness to the resources available in town all in one event.

Avanza Arvin is a coalition focused on conducting community service projects. In its four months of existence, Avanza Arvin has organized several clean-up events, getting rid of trash and graffiti in the area.

Through a Community Fair, the coalition hopes to raise awareness of the various resources around town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Avanza Arvin is a coalition dedicated to beautifying the community. In its four months of existence, the coalition has organized several cleanups to get rid of trash and graffiti in the area. Its next event, however, aims to raise awareness of local resources.

Olivia Calderon is the founder of Avanza Arvin. She said the idea of creating this coalition stemmed from her desire to give back to the community in honor of her mother, Arvin's late Mayor Olivia Trujillo.

"One of the things that she was committed to was cleaning our parks," said Calderon. "She would constantly organize park cleanups and she would organize food drives and she would organize community events to keep people together."

Following her mother's footsteps, Calderon and her coalition will distribute food boxes and shoes and inform the community about local resources at a Community Fair.

Avanza Arvin Avanza Arvin to host Community Fair on Saturday, July 27th from 9 am to 1 pm at Faro Church.

"We want to ensure that at this event everyone knows that in our community there are great non-profits and organizations that are providing trusted services. This is a place where you can come meet them one-on-one, connect with them, and follow up with them afterward," explained Calderon.

Some of those organizations include Little Dreamers of Guatemala, Regalo Del Corazon, Across Borders, and Mi Pueblo—a non-profit that provides legal services to low-income Californians who would otherwise not afford an attorney.

"If your parents are from Mexico or any other country you have an attorney here who can guide that process to become dual citizens and any other sensitive legal information that you may need help with our attorneys will be here," said the coalition's founder.

Also participating in the event are Laborers of the Harvest and the Arvin Navigation Center.

"When we unite our resources—when we work collaboratively we can have a huge impact in our community," stated Calderon.

The community fair is taking place on Saturday, July 27th from 9 am to 1 pm at Faro Church located at 500 Campus Dr, Arvin, CA 93203.

