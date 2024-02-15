Bailoterapia is improving the community's well-being one 'step' at a time

Video shows why it is important for older adults to incorporate physical activity in their daily routines.

Bailoterapia is a dance therapy program offered by Vision y Compromiso that provides community members with workout routines, resources to improve their eating habits and a safe space to socialize with others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bailoterapia is a form of dance therapy that is meant to motivate older adults to incorporate physical activity in their daily routines. I joined one of the classes to see what resources are being offered to the community and how participants have benefited from them.

That's the kind of music participants can expect to workout to during these sessions offered by Visión y Compromiso.

"This program focuses on physical activity, mental and emotional health, chronic disease management and nutrition," explained Maricela Sanchez, coordinator for Bailoterapia who's been involved in the program for 14 years.

Sanchez started as a community instructor for the nonprofit and would volunteer her time to improve the community's well-being. She also told me that the community instructors belong to the community where the classes are being offered, so that they can meet the community's needs at the best of their ability.

Xenia Gaytan is one of those volunteers. "I'm not too interested in changing my physical appearance," said Gaytan. "I joined the program to improve my health. It also helps me emotionally because I have the opportunity to meet people and socialize."

Another participant who says her health has improved by attending the dance therapy sessions is Araceli Gonzalez.

"I had high blood pressure and with the exercise sessions offered here I was able to lower my numbers," said Gonzalez. "Seeing that change motivated me to prioritize my health and keep showing up."

Sanchez added that the classes are offered at no cost and are open to anyone in the community. "The prevention or management of a chronic disease does not cost us anything. We only need to take the initiative to start doing physical activity."

Bailoterapia takes place in Lamont Monday's through Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30pm. More details on their dance therapy classes can be found on their website, www.VisionYCompromiso.org.

