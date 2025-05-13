Double homicide investigation underway in Arvin following early morning shooting

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident that occurred on Bautista Street in Arvin Saturday morning, that resulted in the deaths of two men and others wounded.



Two men were killed in a shooting on Bautista Street in Arvin early Saturday morning.

Police received multiple calls about gunfire around 4:30 AM and found the victims at the scene.

A male juvenile was injured and taken to the hospital; another potential victim appeared at a local hospital.

Evidence at the scene included shell casings and bullet fragments, indicating a violent altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, with no suspects identified and multiple angles being explored, including gang activity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Police in Arvin are trying to determine what led to a shooting that left two neighbors dead and others wounded. The shooting also left residents on this street worried about their own safety.

"The sounds of the gunshots going off woke us up," said Arvin Resident Sheryl Duran.

That is the sound of just 2 of the 15 PLUS rounds of gun shots fired at around 4-30 Saturday morning on Bautista Street in Arvin, that left two men dead and others injured.

"I didn't really know what was going on my husband thought that maybe someone was getting into our backyard or something, and then that's when we ended up checking the cameras and saw people running," explained Duran.

The Victims were 19 year old Jesus Amezcua Martinez, and 18-year-old Alexander Gonsalez, who was set to graduate this summer from Nueva High School in Lamont.

In a statement to 23ABC, Kern High School District addresses Gonsalez's death, stating quote:

"The Nueva High School community is heartbroken over the loss of one of our students this past weekend. While this tragedy did not occur on campus, we recognize its impact on our entire Nueva family. Grief counselors will be available to students and staff needing support. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with this student's family during this difficult time."

Currently, the Arvin Police Department says it is reviewing evidence collected alongside the Kern County Probation Department and the District Attorney's Office to determine what happened.

"This was not a random shooting," stated Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour. "This was an isolated incident that occurred. One thing I can say to the community is that we are enhancing and increasing our patrols within that area, within that neighborhood, too."

APD says they know that there were two parties taking place at the residences where the shooting occurred---the homes are next to each other--however, it is still unknown if the incident was gang-related and if the gun shots were exchanged OR aimed at a certain group.

Something certain, though, is that the community, including resident Sheryl Duran, has been left shaken by what occurred.

"It's scary because you don't think that something like that will happen in your neighborhood, especially when you get a sense of who lives here and what they do," said Duran.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone who may have information to report it. You can do so in person or anonymously using the tipline, (661)606-6064.

