Hall Ambulance celebrates 50 years of dedicated service in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — In honor of their 50th anniversary serving the City of Arvin, Hall Ambulance is hosting a community celebration.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Almost half a century ago, Arvin became the first city outside Bakersfield to begin receiving ambulance services from Hall Ambulance, and now, the provider is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the community.

It’s a sound that is now heard in several communities across Kern County, but that wasn’t always the case. When Harvey L. Hall founded Hall Ambulance in 1971, its services were only provided in Bakersfield. Then, on March 1st, 1975, that all changed.

"He was looking for a place to expand service to take his ambulance company next," explained Director of Media Services Mark Corum. "He was aware of the City of Arvin and its rich agricultural history, so he thought that may be a good place."

Before expanding, Corum says different ambulance companies attempted to do on-call volunteer service in Arvin, but it wasn’t successful.

At the time, he says if anyone needed emergency medical services, they would have to be driven to an Emergency Room in Bakersfield by a friend or family member.

"That’s about a 30-minute car ride, and for somebody that is experiencing a medical emergency, if they’re not with somebody that is trained to provide them with either basic or advanced life support care, that can be a very scary proposition," said Corum.

To this day, Corum says Hall Ambulance continues to be the only provider in Arvin, and in 2024, they had 2,378 responses for those in need of medical aid. Of those, 1,695 were transported to the E.R.

In addition to providing emergency medical services, he says Hall has also been a community partner.

In honor of their 50th anniversary, Hall Ambulance will be hosting a community celebration where they will have ambulances on display, car demonstrations, resource booths, and more.

The celebration is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 2 pm at Garden in the Sun Park.

