HELPING THE HOMELESS: The Arvin Navigation Center builds the first Free Little Library in the community

It's all hands on deck at the Arvin Navigation Center as they prepare to build the first little free library in the community. This initiative is part of their Visionary Volunteers program, hoping to get their guests to engage with the community.

"It's incredible."

That's how Ricardo Fonseca, a guest at the Arvin Navigation Center, describes the center's latest project.

"It's little to some people, but to me, it's big because I don't do much stuff," said Fonseca.

And though it might be small, the impact of the Little Free Library is expected to be big.

Arvin Navigation Center Shelter Coordinator Rosalinda Juarez told me this project is just one of many in their Visionary Volunteers Program.

Through projects like these, she says the program hopes to address one of the greatest challenges for their clients after being housed—social interaction.

"Sometimes homeless people are looked down on or talked about," said Juarez, "this is something to make them be able to go to their community and instead of feeling like a burden, to feel like they're helping."

And they're not alone, Juarez tells me the center is working in collaboration with retired Arvin High School teacher Mick Simpson, who pitched the idea.

"There was a young man at church that was going for his Eagle Scout and his idea for his Eagle Scout project was to put out a little library project like this by the City Hall in Tehachapi," said Simpson.

Inspired by the boy's idea, Simpson said placing a library in Arvin was his way of thanking the community and ensuring they have access to books.

"I'm afraid that someday, if the local library goes digital you'll lose access to books that are so important for kids," stated Simpson.

Despite its size, the library plays a significant role in the community…providing for the children and motivating the homeless.

"It's an empowering feeling—giving back to the community and giving back to the world," said Fonseca.

The library is now open and community members are encouraged to bring and take books as they please.

