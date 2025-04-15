Immigration enforcement allowed inside places of worship raises community concerns

A local church in Arvin is taking a stand against a new policy that now allows immigration agents to enter houses of worship to arrest immigrants.

On Friday, a federal judge ruled a new policy supporting the new administration’s deportation plans.

With the new policy, Homeland Security can now conduct enforcement operations inside places of worship.

Faro Church in Arvin is exploring ways to continue providing support and protection to some of its most vulnerable members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Priscilla Lara your neighborhood reporter outside of Faro Church in Arvin. This is one of several churches in our county taking a stand after a judge’s decision to allow immigrant enforcement inside sacred places.

The decision to side with the Trump administration’s deportation plan came from a federal judge on Friday, allowing Homeland Security agents to enter a church, mosque, synagog or other house of worship to arrest people. This decision has increased concern among vulnerable populations, who are already afraid of the unknown.

"I am conscious that several families have taken their children out of school, they don’t go to their doctor appointments, they don’t go to church because they’re afraid," said Faro Church Pastor Angela Vasquez.

Vasquez says there’s been fear in the community ever since the new administration took office and since U.S. Customs and Border Protection raided the county.

Upon seeing the community’s fear, she says Faro Church has been working with community leaders to bring resources, including a “Know Your Rights” forum, to help educate those afraid of the unknown

"The lack of knowledge exaggerates people’s fear," said Vasquez. "It’s almost as if there was a magnifying glass increasing the amount of fear, that’s why it’s important for us to investigate these things and that’s why we have support groups."

The Catholic Church has been among the most ardent supporters of undocumented immigrants. But when we reached out the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno for comment on this, we received this reply from a spokesman, that reads: "We have no comment at this time. Thank you for reaching out!"

In addition to offering support to vulnerable populations, Vasquez says she will also do anything in her power to protect her community while abiding by the law.

"As pastor, I am in charge of protecting my people. I will never go against the law, but I will defend my community. It’s a service that is entirely for God, so I wouldn’t allow it to be interrupted," said Vasquez.

Pastor Angie says Faro Church will continue to provide resources to those affected during these difficult times.

