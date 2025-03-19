Kern County Public Health offers free health screenings and nutrition coaching in Lamont.

LAMONT, Calif. — Kern County Public’s Health travel program 'Know Your Numbers' has arrived in Lamont, continuing its efforts to combat chronic disease and obesity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an opportunity for residents of Lamont to kick off their fitness journey. Through Kern County Public Health's 'Know Your Numbers,' community members can get free health screenings and fitness classes.

Know Your Numbers—a free seven-week travel program that offers people free health screenings and fitness classes—arrived at the David Head Center in Lamont.

"We want to remove some of the barriers to health care, making it available in your area, so transportation is less of an issue," said Sara Syvertson with Kern County Public Health. "We also bring bilingual staff so everybody is welcome to join."

According to Public Health, almost 78 percent of adults in the county are overweight or obese. Organizers say the program, which has now served the communities of Kern for about seven years, is an accessible way for individuals to learn their body mass index, blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol levels.

"Our nurses explain what all those numbers mean and then we do five weeks of fitness and nutrition education," said Syvertson.

She says data shows that those who participate in their program for its entirety will see a 50 percent of benefits from the program, which include lowering their numbers.

Currently, the program is in its second week of fitness and nutrition classes. Also on her second week of class, is Nilza Hernandez, who says, so far she is fascinated by the fitness classes.

"The classes are great because the instructor is well prepared, she modifies the exercises to our level while still giving us an impactful workout. After our session, I feel great, I feel like I have more energy when I'm done," said Hernandez.

And though she's just starting off, Hernandez says the both the fitness coach and nutritionist have motivated her to continue with her new lifestyle.

"It's like he told us—it's something I've never heard before, 'Start by making small daily adjustments, so that you can achieve your goal in the long run,'" said Hernandez.

The travel program's next stop is in Delano on Tuesday, April 15th.

