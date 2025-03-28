Kovacevich Park's baseball fields remain neglected despite renovation promises

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Baseball teams in Arvin are speaking out after the renovations at Kovacevich Park, claiming the city failed to upgrade the field’s conditions.



Kovacevich Park's baseball fields were intended to be upgraded but remain in poor condition.

Community feedback requested better field conditions, but renovations fell short.

Coaches report ongoing safety concerns for young athletes due to field hazards.

City Manager cites inflation and budget shortfalls as reasons for the incomplete upgrades.

Volunteers are stepping up to maintain the fields ahead of the upcoming Opening Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kovacevich Park in Arvin is mainly known for its baseball fields. The park recently underwent major renovations, which were supposed to upgrade the fields. However, those who use the fields say they remain in poor condition.

Before the renovations, Former City Engineer Adam Ojeda says the city asked the community what they wanted to see updated at the park. Ojeda, who is also a coach with the Arvin Little League, says the organization was clear when they said they wanted the fields to be in better shape, stating there were several gofer holes and that the fencing and dugouts were in poor condition.

"From what I can see, that plan was partially executed," said Former City Engineer and Arvin Little League Coach Adam Ojeda. "Unfortunately, when you do take some of these grant monies, it's basically a promise to not only the granting agency, but it's a promise to the community about what you're going to do."

According to the initial cost estimate, over 138 thousand dollars were set aside to replace the surface and fencing surrounding the Baseball fields. Another 145 thousand dollars were allocated to remove dugouts and backstops. Though the park does have a better appearance with paved parking, shaded stands, and a new play structure, Ojeda and other coaches say nothing was done to the actual fields.

"I definitely don't see any improvements in the outfields at all, just a bunch of holes and everything that could potentially get these young athletes a lot of sprained ankles and a lot of injuries," said Arvin Force Baseball Assistant Coach, Coach G.

"As far as the field goes, that's all on us. We're going our own job, we're doing our own improvements and we're doing what we can," said Arvin Little League Board Member and Coach Erik Gracia. "We're donating our time and coming in on the weekend on our own time, and a lot of it comes out of our pockets."

Upon questioning City Officials about why the fields weren't upgraded, City Manager Jeff Jones says that due to inflation and covid, initial plans were underestimated by 40 percent.

"The park is now worth 2.8 million dollars. We received grant funding for 1.9 million dollars, but there was a 9 hundred thousand shortfall. The reason for this shortfall is that we had engineering quotes and construction from 2021," said Jones.

Jones adds that if it weren't for the city's American Rescue Plan Act and covid funds, the park wouldn't have received all the upgrades it did. Despite being grateful for the changes the park DID get, baseball coaches say they still worry about their players' safety.

"My children are at an age where I'm going to be here for the next several years, and unfortunately, it just seems like we're going to be dealing with a lot of the same issues we've been dealing with for years," said Ojeda.

In preparation for Opening Day being on Saturday, volunteers are working with the city to give the fields some maintenance.

