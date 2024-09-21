Lamont First Responders Exhibition: Students Showcase Knowledge and Collaboration

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Students at Myrtle Avenue Elementary School honored local First Responders through their first exhibition of learning.



Myrtle Avenue School's first learning exhibition of the school year is focused on First Responders.

The exhibition is student-led and created, with students researching and interviewing First Responders.

The exhibition is part of the effort to convert Myrtle Avenue into the first micro-school in the district.

Students demonstrated their knowledge through presentations, models, and puppet shows.

The goal is for students to collaborate and articulate what they've learned to the public.

Myrtle Avenue Elementary School held its first learning exhibition, themed First Responders. California Highway Patrol (CHP), Hall Ambulance, and Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) are some of the organizations highlighted in students' projects.

"There are different categories, fourth grade had to do police officers, fifth grade had to do Hall Ambulance and sixth grade had to do firefighters," explained Ivan Sanchez, a student at Myrtle Avenue.

This exhibition is all part of the district effort to convert Myrtle Avenue into the first micro-school in the district.

According to Lamont Elementary School District Superintendent Lori Gonzalez, a micro-school is a school within a school allowing students to learn across grade levels.

"You might have a sixth grader working with a fourth grader on some projects," said Gonzalez. "It goes back to building collaboration and being a resilient learner and someone who can articulate differently."

Through presentations, models, and puppet shows students demonstrated their knowledge of the responsibilities of local first responders.

Before the event, she says students had the opportunity to meet and interview members of CHP, Hall Ambulance, and KCFD.

"It helped me learn about what they do, how they train, and how to be a police officer," said student Chris Miranda.

"One of the things that stood out to me was how much they have to exercise because that's one of our questions—how do they stay in shape—they have to exercise a lot," stated sixth-grader Cataleya Floyed.

Overall, Gonzalez says the goal is to allow students to collaborate -- then articulate what they've learned to the public.

"It's showing a lot of positivity and reflecting on our learner profile."

According to Gonzalez, this exhibition is just one of many that will be held throughout the year to showcase students' learning.

